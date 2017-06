Moscow Has No Confirmation Daesh Leader Baghdadi Killed by Russian Airstrike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no confirmation of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death in Russian airstrikes late last month yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Tuesday.

"There is no confirmation," Gatilov told reporters.

Since September 2015, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad.