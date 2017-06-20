Syrian Field Engineers Begin Demining T-3 Oil Pumping Station Near Palmyra

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Syrian government forces, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force, regained control over the pumping station, which was controlled by the terrorists of Daesh (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

"The field engineers arrived at the site and began work. The militants managed to mine part of the territory while retreating," the source said.

According to the Sana news agency, over the past 24 hours Syrian government forces and its allies managed to liberate 112 square kilometers (43.2 square miles) from the terrorists.

The Syrian army regained control over Palmyra on March 2. However, some of the city's valuable artifacts and remnants were damaged or destroyed by the terrorists.