Egypt, UAE Agree on Need for Joint War on Terror Amid Row With Qatar

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi confirmed Monday the need for a joint fight against terror funding amid the diplomatic rift with Qatar over respective allegations, Sisi’s office said in a statement.

"The sides confirmed the importance of the necessity to join efforts of all Arab states and the international community in the fight against terrorism at all levels, particularly [with regard to] halting terror groups’ funding and providing them with political and information support," the statement said in the follow-up to the talks between Sisi and Al Nahyan, who arrived in Cairo earlier in the day.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Doha and set blockade, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.