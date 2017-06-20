Egypt, UAE Agree on Need for Joint War on Terror Amid Row With Qatar

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi confirmed Monday the need for a joint fight against terror funding amid the diplomatic rift with Qatar over respective allegations, Sisi’s office said in a statement.
On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Doha and set blockade, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.
All comments
Show new comments (0)