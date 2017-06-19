Register
    People inspect a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    World Remains Silent: Yemeni General Vows to Respond to Deadly Saudi Strikes

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    Dozens of people were killed in the north of Yemen during an airstrike, carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on June 18. In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, a representative of the Yemeni army, Brigadier General Aziz Rashid, said that the attack was not an accident.

    The UN Security Council has recently issued a resolution calling on Yemeni forces to cease attacks against the Saudi army.

    According to Rashid, the resolution has given a green light to the Arab coalition to continue airtrikes against Yemeni citizens.

    "The world is silent about the crimes committed against Yemen by the international coalition and terrorist organizations financed by certain countries," Rashid said.

    "But we, the Yemeni army, tell our compatriots that these crimes will not remain unpunished. The response to the committed crimes will be an attack on military infrastructure in the center of Saudi Arabia. We will choose the right time to respond to this aggression," he added.

    Yemenis search for victims under the rubble of houses the day after they were hit in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on Yemen's rebel-held northwestern Saada province, on September 1, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ STRINGER
    At Least 24 Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition's Strike in Northern Yemen – Reports
    An airstrike conducted by the forces of the Saudi-led coalition in northern Yemen against the Houthi movement resulted in the death of at least 24 people, media reported Sunday, citing a local doctor.

    The airstrike hit a market in the Saada governorate, while civilians were present at the site, the Houthi movement's Saba news agency reported.

    Yemen has been suffering from a brutal conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the request of Yemeni authorities.

    Tags:
    airstrikes, military conflict, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
