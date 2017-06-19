Register
18:25 GMT +319 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Qatar's capital, Doha

    Nobody 'in Position to Impose Regime Change on Qatar' - Foreign Minister

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (175)
    0 16710

    Nobody is in a position to impose regime change on Qatar, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani said.

    DOHA (Sputnik) – Thani commented on possible consequences of the blockade against Qatar.

    "No one is in a position to impose regime change on this country, our system here is based on consensus between the people and the ruler. So if they are thinking about such a thing, it is a clear intervention in our internal affairs which is not accepted by the international law."

    The blockade imposed on Qatar by other states of the region is an act of aggression, Thani said.

    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area March 21, 2013.
    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/File
    Qatar Crisis is 'the First Real Failure' of US Policy in Middle East
    "The act of the blockade in itself actually is an act of aggression against any country which they have done against us unfortunately."

    Qatar will not tolerate the creation of any foreign monitoring mechanisms with respect to itself, as it would violate the country’s sovereignty, he added.

    "We are not under the guardianship of any country, we are a sovereign, independent state and we do not accept any other position from any country, we are an active part of the international community, we are a country that respects the international law," Thani told reporters.

    Doha, Qatar
    CC BY 2.0 / Juanedc /
    UAE Urges West to Establish Monitoring Over Qatar's Alleged Terror Support
    On Saturday, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash called on the Western countries to introduce a mechanism to monitor Qatar's alleged support of terrorism.

    Qatar is ready to engage in direct talks with the countries that have severed ties with it, but only after the end of the blockade, he said.

    "I think that we need to work out and bring more pressure on the countries at least to use the legal way for the blockade, and not to block the international skies of international waters or preventing our ships from reaching Qatar," the official said

    The Gulf states that have cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar have violated an agreement about noninterference in internal affairs of other countries signed in 2014, Al Thani said.

    "So they are claiming that we are violating the agreement, which took place in 2014. This agreement has a clear arbitration mechanism, which is to discuss any issue bilaterally. If it is not solved bilaterally it goes to the ministerial council for the GCC and if it is not solved there it goes to the summit to be sorted at," the minister said at a press conference in Doha.

    The diplomat added that he considered that it was not Qatar that violated the agreement, as restrictions against Doha had been imposed not in accordance with the 2014 deal.

    The ongoing diplomatic conflict between Qatar and a number of the Gulf States is not the first conflict between Doha and its neighbors. In 2014, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states reached an agreement obliging to refrain from interference in the internal affairs of the parties to the deal.

    Nobody has been able to provide any evidence of Qatar’s alleged interference in affairs of other countries, the Qatari foreign minister added.

    Cities of the world. Doha
    © Sputnik/ Abdulkader Hajj
    Overthrowing Qatar's Royal Family May Be Doha-Riyadh Diplomatic Row Endgame
    On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.

    None of the countries involved in the crisis are members of NATO, however the organization cooperates with them in different capacities. Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates joined the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI), aimed at long-term global and regional security through NATO's practical bilateral security cooperation with Middle East countries. Mauritania, Jordan and Egypt are involved in NATO's Mediterranean Dialogue, established to promote regional security through dialogue and mutual understanding.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (175)

    Related:

    NATO Trying to Promote Cooperation Between Persian Gulf States Amid Qatar Row
    Qatar to Continue Gas Delivery to UAE Despite Diplomatic Row
    UAE Urges West to Establish Monitoring Over Qatar's Alleged Terror Support
    Tags:
    regime change, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok