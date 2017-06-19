Iranian Military Sheds Light on Iran's Missile Strikes in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

Iran's missile strikes in Syria have been coordinated with Damascus, General Ramezan Sharif told Tasnim news agency.

"The firing of these missiles had previously been coordinated with Syria and the missiles entered the Syrian airspace through Iraq," he said.

The missiles successfully hit designated targets, including terrorists' HQs, ammunition and logistic depots among others.

He said that Iran fired six mid-range ballistic missiles on Daesh targets within a rage of 650-700 kilometers, adding that home-made Zolfaqar high-precision missiles were also used in the operation.

According to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps statement released earlier, the missiles were fired from Iranian Aerospace Forces' bases in the west of the Islamic Republic.

On June 18, the IRGC announced that a large number of terrorists were killed by Iran's missile strikes in Deir ez-Zor, adding that it was a "warning to terrorists" following Tehran terrorist attacks earlier in June. "In case if attacks on Iran continue, the flame of our justifiable anger will burn terrorists to ashes."

On June 7, a group of armed men attacked the Iranian Parliament and Imam Khomeini shrine in Tehran. ​Four gunmen attacked the building of the Iranian parliament on Wednesday morning. Two of them was captured and one of the attackers blew himself up inside the building.

Several attackers raided the shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, South of the capital Tehran. The attackers started a shooting at the visitors of the shrine, One of the attackers detonated himself in front of a police station opposite the shrine.

Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks.