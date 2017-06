© REUTERS/ Mahmoud Hebbo Syrian Militants Supported by Turkish Army's Artillery Conduct Offensive in Aleppo Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 88 Syrian settlements have signed agreements to join a nationwide ceasefire over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

"Over the 24 hours, 88 agreements on accession to the cessation of hostilities have been signed."

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been generally observed, despite continued reports of violations.