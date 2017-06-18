Qatar to Continue Gas Delivery to UAE Despite Diplomatic Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Qatar will continue to deliver gas to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) despite Abu Dhabi along with other Gulf states cut the diplomatic ties with Doha and set a blockade, Qatar Petroleum President and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said Sunday.

"In all our deals there is a provision for a so-called force majeure… The blockade that we are [facing] now is regarded as force majeure and we can shut the gas pipeline to the United Arab Emirates down, however, Qatar deals with ethics, not with contracts," Al-Kaabi told the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

Al-Kaabi said the closure of the gas pipeline could have harmed the UAE citizens, who Qatar regards as brotherly people.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.