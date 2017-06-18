Bahrain Kicks Out Qatari Troops Partaking in Anti-Daesh Combat

Qatar had first sent troops to serve under the US Navy Central Command (NAVCENT), which is headquartered in Bahrain, in 2014.

The exact number of Qatari military personnel stationed in Bahrain was not reported.

"Bahrain told the US commanding general that the Qatari military personnel must leave," a source told RIA Novosti.

He added that, "They [Qatari troops] are on the base right now, but are likely to leave within the next two days.”

On June 5, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to and from the country. They accused Doha of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as interfering in other countries' domestic affairs.

Several other states in the region scaled back diplomatic relations with the country.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off diplomatic ties with it.