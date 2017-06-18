‘Terror Under the State Guise’: N Korean State Media Slams US Campaign in Syria

“Due to the terrorist actions under the guise of a government, the United States is in the way of the Syrian government [attempt] to preserve the territorial integrity of the country. It is like a stumbling block, while Yankees' missiles and bombs kill innocent people in different parts of the world,” the North Korean state media outlet stated.

Russia has been supporting Damascus in its fight against terrorism since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011. It has been conducting an anti-terror aerial operation against Islamists since 2015. Moscow also carries out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria.

The United States is also engaged in the anti-terror fight in Syria. It leads an international coalition fighting against Daesh, which is outlawed in both Russia and Syria.

However, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) went on to insist that US military activity in Syria was becoming more and more outrageous every day. KCNA insists that the US is "the key element of international terrorism” and “destroys peace and security in the world."

A US-led coalition of 69 nations is conducting a campaign targeting the internationally-condemned terrorist organization Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes as well as ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery. While the group’s activity is condoned by the national government in Iraq, its activity in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

Furthermore, in early June, US-led forces carried out a third strike against Syrian pro-government forces, near the settlement of at-Tanf.

Ryan Dillon, the official representative of the coalition, said that tank and artillery units which had entered the so-called "conflict prevention zone" and threatened the allied coalition forces were destroyed.