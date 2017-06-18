Iraqi Forces Enter Mosul's Old City - US Special Envoy to Anti-Daesh Coalition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iraqi armed forces have entered the Old City district of Iraq's Mosul as part of the operation to liberate the city from Daesh militants (terrorist organization banned in Russia), US Special Presidential Envoy for Global Coalition to Counter Daesh Brett McGurk said Sunday.

On Friday, Iraqi army launched an offensive against remaining terrorists in the ancient part of the city.

"Iraqi forces early this morning breach into old #Mosul, the final #ISIS-held district in the city. We are proud to stand with them," McGurk posted on his official Twitter page.

The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of the IS in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's west, with Iraqi forces trying to liberate the Old City.