Register
18:10 GMT +318 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Doha, Qatar

    Why Qatar is Using Special Food Markings Amid Arab States’ Embargo

    CC BY 2.0 / Juanedc / Doha, Qatar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (171)
    0 31720

    Supermarkets in Doha are putting up markings and banners saying “Product of Qatar” to support local producers. This comes amid the embargo that was announced by its neighboring countries, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

    One of the largest retail chains in Qatar has put up banners in the store saying that it sells products that have been manufactured in Qatar. 

    On such banners there is a flag of the state and logo of the Ministry of Economy and Trade of Qatar.

    So far, however, the range of products offered is not very wide; mostly it’s freshly squeezed juices and greens. Domestic produce in the country is limited, as agriculture in Qatar is inherently limited in scope due to the harsh climate and lack of arable land.

    Checkpoint on the closed border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia
    © Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov
    No Trucks, No Chickens: The Situation on Qatar’s Border With Saudi Arabia (PHOTOS)
    However, despite that, supermarkets in Qatar have no shortage of food. There are food items from neighboring countries, as well as fruit from Latin America and Africa. 

    There are even unsold goods from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which recently declared an embargo on supplies to Qatar.

    Local residents have also noticed that there has been a rise in products coming from Turkey; the country announced that it will continue supporting Qatar amid the embargo. 

    The Turkish goods have replaced food items from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other countries that have turned against Qatar.

    It was reported that Turkey has sent 5,000 metric tons of foodstuffs to Qatar. 

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    'US Desire to Receive Money From Persian Gulf States' Behind Qatar Crisis
    Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said Saturday, “Some 5,000 tons of foodstuff were transported to Qatar with 71 planes. The shipment will begin this weekend. Trucks are also on the way.”

    Earlier, it was seen that "patriotic" stickers with slogans such as "Qatari product 100%" and "Yes to goods from Qatar and friendly countries" had appeared on the Souq Waqif market, the oldest in the country.

    By doing this, the Qatari shopkeepers and buyers want to demonstrate their support for local producers and also show their independence from deliveries coming in from the countries that instigated the embargo.

    On June 5, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to and from the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. 

    Several other states in the region reduced diplomatic relations with the country.

    The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off diplomatic ties with it.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (171)

    Related:

    Turkey Sends 5,000 Tonnes of Foodstuffs to Qatar Amid Arab States' Row
    Turkish President Discussed Doha Crisis With French Counterpart, Emir of Qatar
    Twitter Reinstates Account of Al Jazeera Arabic After Suspension Amid Qatar Row
    Qatar Crisis is 'the First Real Failure' of US Policy in Middle East
    UAE Sees Qatar Row as 'Golden' Chance to Deal With 'Terror Sponsor'
    Tags:
    diplomatic ties, economy, embargo, market, food, Nihat Zeybekci, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Respite Between Battles: Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok