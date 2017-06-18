Why Qatar is Using Special Food Markings Amid Arab States’ Embargo

One of the largest retail chains in Qatar has put up banners in the store saying that it sells products that have been manufactured in Qatar.

On such banners there is a flag of the state and logo of the Ministry of Economy and Trade of Qatar.

So far, however, the range of products offered is not very wide; mostly it’s freshly squeezed juices and greens. Domestic produce in the country is limited, as agriculture in Qatar is inherently limited in scope due to the harsh climate and lack of arable land.

However, despite that, supermarkets in Qatar have no shortage of food. There are food items from neighboring countries, as well as fruit from Latin America and Africa.

There are even unsold goods from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which recently declared an embargo on supplies to Qatar.

Local residents have also noticed that there has been a rise in products coming from Turkey; the country announced that it will continue supporting Qatar amid the embargo.

The Turkish goods have replaced food items from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other countries that have turned against Qatar.

It was reported that Turkey has sent 5,000 metric tons of foodstuffs to Qatar.

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said Saturday, “Some 5,000 tons of foodstuff were transported to Qatar with 71 planes. The shipment will begin this weekend. Trucks are also on the way.”

Earlier, it was seen that "patriotic" stickers with slogans such as "Qatari product 100%" and "Yes to goods from Qatar and friendly countries" had appeared on the Souq Waqif market, the oldest in the country.

By doing this, the Qatari shopkeepers and buyers want to demonstrate their support for local producers and also show their independence from deliveries coming in from the countries that instigated the embargo.

On June 5, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to and from the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as interfering in other countries' domestic affairs.

Several other states in the region reduced diplomatic relations with the country.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off diplomatic ties with it.