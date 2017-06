© RIA Novosti. Grigory Sisoev Pirates Release Russian National Kidnapped Off Nigerian Coast in May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Khaama news agency reported that the kidnapped was working on a project for the Afghan ministry of agriculture and the World Bank.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that two of its employees from the country’s consulate in the Afghan city of Jalalabad have gone missing since Friday while they were returning to Pakistan by land.

Terrorist groups, active in Afghanistan, such as the Taliban and the Islamic State, both banned in Russia, regularly kidnap foreign nationals for ransom and blackmail.