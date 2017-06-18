Suicide Attackers Storm Police Headquarters in Eastern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least five suicide bombers attacked the police headquarters in the Afghan eastern province of Paktia on Sunday, Interior Ministry Spokesman Najibullah Danish said.

The attack took place early in the morning, when the explosives were detonated near the parking area of the police headquarters. The police clashed with the other four attackers, who tried to enter the compound, killing three of them, according to Danish.

"One of the attackers is still alive and clashing with the security forces. Two policemen were killed so far in the attack," Danish was quoted as saying by the Tolo News.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.