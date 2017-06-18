Roadside Bomb Blast Kills Police Officer, Injures 4 People in Cairo

According to the ministry's statement, published on Facebook, the bomb targeted a police vehicle which was carrying a group of police officers and conscripts.
Among those injured were three conscripts and a police officer, all the victims were taken to hospital.
Egypt has recently witnessed a number of roadside bomb attacks. In April, two separate explosions of roadside bombs in the Egyptian Sinai peninsula left two Egypt police officers dead and one civilian injured.
All comments
Show new comments (0)