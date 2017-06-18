Saudi Coast Guard Opens Fire on Iranian Fishing Boats - Iranian Official

"Accordingly and without establishing whether the Iranian boats had crossed Saudi borders, the coastguard of this country opened fire on the Iranian boats and an Iranian fisherman was killed due to a bullet hitting him in the waist," Babaei said Satursday, as quoted by Al-Masdar News.
The official stressed that the Saudi coast guard was not authorized to open fire on the boats, adding that such actions were not "compatible with human principles."
Saudi Arabia has not released any statement on the issue so far.
All comments
Show new comments (0)