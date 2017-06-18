Saudi Coast Guard Opens Fire on Iranian Fishing Boats - Iranian Official

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Iranian General Says Daesh Militants Staging Attacks Under US, Saudi Guidance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Saudi coast guard opened fire on Iranian fishing boats in the Persian Gulf, killing a fisherman, Iranian Interior Ministry’s Director of Border Affairs Majd Aqa-Babaei said.

"Accordingly and without establishing whether the Iranian boats had crossed Saudi borders, the coastguard of this country opened fire on the Iranian boats and an Iranian fisherman was killed due to a bullet hitting him in the waist," Babaei said Satursday, as quoted by Al-Masdar News.

The official stressed that the Saudi coast guard was not authorized to open fire on the boats, adding that such actions were not "compatible with human principles."

Saudi Arabia has not released any statement on the issue so far.