MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Israeli police detained over 350 illegal residents of Jerusalem and deported them from the country, local media reported Saturday.

The detentions came after Friday's attack on police officers near the Old City, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

On Friday, three Palestinians attacked the police officers with knives and a machine pistol in the area of the Old City. The police opened return fire, killing the attackers. One of the police officers died of injuries.

The Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.