At Least 7 US Servicemen Injured in ‘Insider Attack’ in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the mission issued a statement, saying that the attack, which took place at 2 p.m. local time (approximately 9:30 GMT) killed one Afghan serviceman and wounded another.

"UPDATE: Seven U.S. service members wounded, evacuated for treatment. Insider attack Camp Shaheen, Mazar-e Sharif under investigation," the mission wrote on its Twitter account.

​The US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan formally ended its operations in December 2014 after a presence in the country since 2001 to help local authorities defeat the Taliban Islamist movement. The NATO-led Resolute Support mission, focused on training, advising and assisting Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Afghan Security Institution (ASI) organization, was launched on January 1, 2015.