Baseless Expectations: Saudi Arabia Rejects Turkish Idea to Station Troops There

However, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) denied such a possibility in its report.
“An official source has stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia cannot allow Turkey to establish military bases on its territories, pointing out that the Kingdom has no need for this,” the SPA said.
According to the source, Saudi Arabia’s armed forces and military capabilities are “at the best level” and it has “great participation abroad including Incirlik base in Turkey for combating terrorism and protecting security and stability in the region,” the report read.
According to Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Ahmet Demirok, about 3,000 soldiers of the ground forces, servicemen of the country's air forces and navy, as well as instructors and Special Forces, will be deployed at the base in Qatar.
On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorists and destabilizing the Middle East, and several other states in the region reduced diplomatic relations with the country.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to develop relations with Qatar and will make efforts to resolve the crisis through dialogue.
On Friday, Erdogan approved legislation allowing the deployment of Turkish troops to Qatar amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Doha and other Arab states and said he had not witnessed Doha backing terrorism.
