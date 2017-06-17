Register
20:57 GMT +317 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish soldiers. (File)

    Baseless Expectations: Saudi Arabia Rejects Turkish Idea to Station Troops There

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10410

    Saudi Arabia does not intend to allow Turkey to form a military base in the Kingdom as there is no need for it, the Saudi Press Agency stated Saturday, citing an official source.

    Turkish soldiers stand in a Turkish army tank driving back to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border town of Jarabulus in the Turkish-Syrian border town of Karkamis
    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Turkey Sending Soldiers to Qatar is 'Not Directed Against Saudi Arabia, US'
    On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an interview with a Portuguese news channel, said that he was discussing the possibility of establishing a Turkish military base in Saudi Arabia with King Salman, who, he said, had agreed to consider the proposal.

    However, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) denied such a possibility in its report.

    “An official source has stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia cannot allow Turkey to establish military bases on its territories, pointing out that the Kingdom has no need for this,” the SPA said.

    According to the source, Saudi Arabia’s armed forces and military capabilities are “at the best level” and it has “great participation abroad including Incirlik base in Turkey for combating terrorism and protecting security and stability in the region,” the report read.

    Ankara view
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Military Assistance to Qatar an 'Impulsive Step Driving Turkey Into Corner'
    Meanwhile, a three-person Turkish military delegation arrived in Qatar on June 12 to prepare a military base for the deployment of the Turkish military forces amid an ongoing diplomatic row between Qatar and other Arab states, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Tuesday.

    According to Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Ahmet Demirok, about 3,000 soldiers of the ground forces, servicemen of the country's air forces and navy, as well as instructors and Special Forces, will be deployed at the base in Qatar.

    On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorists and destabilizing the Middle East, and several other states in the region reduced diplomatic relations with the country. 

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to develop relations with Qatar and will make efforts to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

    On Friday, Erdogan approved legislation allowing the deployment of Turkish troops to Qatar amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Doha and other Arab states and said he had not witnessed Doha backing terrorism.

    Related:

    Turkey Could Be 'Next Target' After Qatar in Gulf Diplomatic Crisis
    Turkey 'Should Develop Ties With Russia' to Oppose US 'Plan' for Mideast
    Turkey Summons US Ambassador Over Arrest Warrants for Turkish Security Personnel
    Turkey Military Delegates Arrive in Qatar to Prepare Base for Troops Deployment
    Military Assistance to Qatar an 'Impulsive Step Driving Turkey Into Corner'
    Tags:
    soldiers, military base, troops, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok