Baseless Expectations: Saudi Arabia Rejects Turkish Idea to Station Troops There

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an interview with a Portuguese news channel, said that he was discussing the possibility of establishing a Turkish military base in Saudi Arabia with King Salman, who, he said, had agreed to consider the proposal.

However, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) denied such a possibility in its report.

“An official source has stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia cannot allow Turkey to establish military bases on its territories, pointing out that the Kingdom has no need for this,” the SPA said.

According to the source, Saudi Arabia’s armed forces and military capabilities are “at the best level” and it has “great participation abroad including Incirlik base in Turkey for combating terrorism and protecting security and stability in the region,” the report read.

Meanwhile, a three-person Turkish military delegation arrived in Qatar on June 12 to prepare a military base for the deployment of the Turkish military forces amid an ongoing diplomatic row between Qatar and other Arab states, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Ahmet Demirok, about 3,000 soldiers of the ground forces, servicemen of the country's air forces and navy, as well as instructors and Special Forces, will be deployed at the base in Qatar.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorists and destabilizing the Middle East, and several other states in the region reduced diplomatic relations with the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to develop relations with Qatar and will make efforts to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

On Friday, Erdogan approved legislation allowing the deployment of Turkish troops to Qatar amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Doha and other Arab states and said he had not witnessed Doha backing terrorism.