19:26 GMT +317 June 2017
    Officers distribute humanitarian aid in Latakia Governorate, Syria

    Doctor Liza’s Fair Aid Charity Delivers Medicines, Nutrition for Syrian Children

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Middle East
    0 5730

    The Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity founded by deceased Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka (Doctor Liza) has delivered medicines and nutrition for the children living in Syria’s city of Aleppo and provinces of Latakia and Deir ez-Zor, head of the project for aiding children of Donbass and Syria, Natalia Avilova, told Sputnik.

    An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syria May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    UN Delivers Aid to 35,000 Civilians in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Glinka died in December as she was heading to Syria on board of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane which crashed in the Black Sea, killing the total of 92 people.

    "We have delivered the cargo to Aleppo on Thursday. The cargo was actually formed based on individual needs of each child and included 12 different medicines. Over 20 children will be able to get lifesaving aid thanks to these medicines," Avilova said, specifying that the medicines aimed for cancer treatment were included in the cargo.

    Avilova specified that the charity delivered approximately 661 pounds of humanitarian cargo to Syria along with Russian humanitarian mission and the cargo was divided into three parts, to supply the children in Aleppo, Latakia and Deir ez-Zor

    "Part of our cargo, including nutrition, milk for artificially-fed children, was intended for families of doctors with infants, to support them," Avilova added, speaking about the cargo delivered to Latakia.

    Syrians who have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. The text on the bag, which shows the Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in Arabic: Russia is with you.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Russia Brings Almost 7 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syria’s Aleppo, Latakia, Daraa
    The third part of the humanitarian cargo of simple medicines and consumables, including antiseptics, antibiotics and bandages, was destined for children and adults in Deir ez-Zor, where there was almost nothing at all, Avilova said.

    Avilova noted that Syria’s Homs also asked for humanitarian aid and the charity would like to meet the request, however, the fulfillment depended on the organization’s partners and sponsors.

    Avilova also stressed that it was the third Fair Aid’s visit to Syria for humanitarian purposes.

    Syria has been in a grip of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both of which are outlawed in Russia. Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016.

