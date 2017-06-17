Register
17:55 GMT +317 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Iran national football team

    2018 World Cup: Iranian Fans Can't Wait to 'Fill Up' Russian Stadiums

    © Wikipedia/ Steindy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 2710

    After upsetting Uzbekistan 2-0 in the second round of qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Iran climbed to the top of its Asian Confederation group, winning a ticket to next year’s football extravaganza.

    The official hashtag of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which Russian will host, stands in front of the Konigsberg Cathedral, Kaliningrad
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Despite BBC Chiller-Diller Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia
    Interviewed by Sputnik, football fans from across Iran said how happy and proud they feel about their team. They also said that no Western threats would prevent them from coming to Russia to root for their national squad.

    They said that Russia fully deserves the honor of hosting football’s premier event, that sport and politics are entirely different things, and that they are sure that Russia will provide maximum security guarantees for both the participants and guests of the 2018 World Cup.

    Pouria from Lorestan: “I’m happy that the Iranian team will be going to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which is our neighbor. I’m sure to go there to support our national squad. I’m not afraid of going to Moscow or any other city in Russia.”

    Manila from Tehran: “Of course I’m happy that our team is going to play at the 2018 World Cup. It’s a great honor for all of us here in Iran. I’m not afraid of going to Russia, I’ve been there before. I have no jitters about the Russian people’s mentality, foreign tourists are safe there. On the contrary, I will be happy to come over and root for our team.”

    Ali from Ramsar: “As an Iranian, I’m glad that our footballers are going to play at the world championship. I’m also glad that the World Cup will be held in Russia, which is just a 3.5-hour flight from here. If I have the chance, I’d be happy to come to Russia to support our team.”

    2018 FIFA World Cup emblem installed in St Petersburg
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Welcome! Moscow Confirms Foreign Fans to Visit 2018 FIFA World Cup Visa-Free
    Despite all Western attempts to badmouth next year’s World Cup in Russia, Iranian fans are foursquare behind it, Abbas Ismail Beigi, leader of the Persepolis football club’s fan smovement, told Sputnik Persian.

    “We just can’t wait to go to Russia. Iranian fans never listen to the lies some countries are telling [about the 2018 World Cup in Russia]. The only thing that bothers us is the high cost of our stay in Russia. Still, with the financial support we’ve been getting from the  Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and special offers from Russia, we hope that many Iranians will be able to come to Russia,” Abbas Ismail Beigi said.

    “We have a short message to those who are demonizing Russia: if you don’t go to the World Cup, Iranian fans will fill up all the stadiums there are in Russia,” he added.

    The BBC documentary “Russia’s Hooligan Army” aired in February; it falsified information to assert that Russian football fans plan to stir up trouble for English supporters during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held across venues in over 10 Russian cities in June and July 2018.

    Related:

    Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia
    Tags:
    fans, Iranian national team, 2018 World Football Cup, Persepolis FC, Abbas Ismail Beigi, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok