Syrian Army Suspends Combat Operations in City of Daraa for 48 Hours - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The combat operations have been halted since 12 p.m. local time on Saturday [09:00 GMT] to promote national reconciliation, Syria's SANA news agency said.

According to the media outlet, the Syrian government continues enhancing the process of local ceasefire regimes in different parts of the country and, at the same time, puts in efforts to defeat terrorism.

According to a memorandum on the creation of safe zones in Syria, the southern zone of de-escalation of tensions in Syria was set to be established in Daraa and Quneitra provinces.

On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on the establishment of safe zones in war-torn Syria as part of the the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones include the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central Homs province, eastern Ghouta near Damascus and certain parts in the country's southern Deraa and Quneitra provinces. The memorandum on these de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.