At Least 20 Militants Killed in Joint Afghan-US Airstrikes in Helmand Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The airstrikes were carried out late on Thursday in the Marjeh district where Taliban hideouts were located, the Khaama news agency reported.

The media added that the provincial government issued a statement saying that additional forces have been deployed to the district.

Helmand province is the center of the Taliban’s drug trade and a major source of its revenue.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of Daesh terrorists and Taliban. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.