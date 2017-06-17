Turkey Accuses 86 Members of Industrialists' Confederation of FETO Membership

© REUTERS/ Charles Mostoller Erdogan Hopes India to Drive FETO-Linked Organizations Out of Country

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The prosecutor's office in Istanbul brought charges against 86 members of the Confederation of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs over membership in the movement of state-opposed Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), local media reported Friday, citing its sources in law enforcement agencies.

The prosecutor's office demanded the sentence of life imprisonment for the confederation's Chairman Rizanur Meral and its Secretary-General Mustafa Muhammet Gunay on charges of attempted overturn of constitutional order, as well as creation and management of an armed terrorist group, the Turkish NTV channel reported.

The remaining members of the confederation face sentences of imprisonment from 7.5 to 15 years, the broadcaster specified. The son-in-law of the Istanbul mayor is among the accused, the source added.

The Turkish authorities have been accusing Gulen and other FETO members of being behind the state coup attempt that hit Turkey in July 2016, demanding his extradition from the United States. Gulen, on his part, denies all allegations and condemns the mutiny.