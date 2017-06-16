US Warns of Possible Terrorist Threat in Istanbul

© AP Photo/ Halit Onur Sandal Turkish Police Detain Man Near US Consulate in Istanbul Over Potential Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US citizens in Istanbul, Turkey should be aware of an ongoing police activity in the city in response to a possible terrorist threat, the US State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security said in a warning on Friday.

"The US Consulate General Istanbul would like to inform US citizens of a heightened Turkish security presence in the Mecidiyekoy district of Istanbul, especially in the vicinity of Sisli Agaoglu Sokak, in response to a possible terrorist threat," the warning stated.