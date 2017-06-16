UN Unable to Confirm Death of Daesh Leader Baghdadi

"We have no independent confirmation from our end," Dujarric said. "We are not involved first hand in any of the military or security operations. I don't have any information besides what we've read in the media."
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it was verifying information that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi could have been killed in a Russian Aerospace Forces strike, carried out on May 28.
The ministry released a photo demonstrating the results of the Russia's Aerospace Forces' airstrike conducted on May 28 against Daesh headquarters.
A photo dated May 13 shows four buildings of Daesh headquarters. However, the photo dated May 28 shows that the buildings hit by the Russian airstrike have been completely destroyed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)