Mattis Made No Decisions on Troop Levels for Afghanistan - Pentagon

Mattis Says Training, Assisting to Remain Core Mission of Forces in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US media reported on Thursday that the United States may send almost 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan.

"Secretary Mattis has made no decisions on a troop increase for Afghanistan," White stated. "Any decisions about troop numbers will be made only after consultation with the interagency, the Afghan government, NATO allies and coalition partners."