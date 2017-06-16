MSF to Resume Medical Support to Syria’s East Ghouta

© AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI Head of Italian MSF Division Slams G7 Summit as Failing to Solve Migration Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The organization made some demands regarding the security of their facilities and workers, stressing that no weapons or armed people must be allowed to enter medical centers, and the fighting parties must take precautions to "avoid direct action against healthcare, or hitting healthcare in their crossfire."

"MSF’s medical support is now restarting, following recent reports from doctors that MSF supports in the area indicated that there are some signs of increased respect of the integrity of health facilities, patients and health workers," the statement said.

Moreover, the aid group demands that medical facilities, as well as their supplies, must never be used for military purposes, and the evacuation of patients and medics, if needed, must be unobstructed.

"MSF will not hesitate to take further similar steps, including re-suspending the medical support, if considered necessary to ensure the protection respect and independence of healthcare," the organization added.

MSF supports 19 field hospitals in East Ghouta, as well as two maternity units, seven primary healthcare centers and five small medical posts. No MSF staff is present in the supported facilities, excluding the four facilities in northern Syria directly operated by the aid group.