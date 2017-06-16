Register
    Staff members of Al-Jazeera International work at the news studio in Doha, Qatar (File)

    Qatar Must Stop Using Al Jazeera for Aggression Toward Bahrain - Ambassador

    © AP Photo/ Osama Faisal
    Middle East
    Bahrain has urged Qatar to stop using its media, including the Al Jazeera broadcaster, to convey aggressive rhetoric toward the kingdom and incite violence, Bahrain's Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Saati told Sputnik on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — After Qatar became the center of a diplomatic crisis last week, a number of Qatar-based media faced restrictions. Al Jazeera’s Amman and Riyadh bureaus were shut down. Saudi Arabia demanded that Qatar immediately changed the policy and the management of Al Jazeera, so that broadcasting did not run counter to the interests of the countries in the Persian Gulf and the Arab world.

    "We have been harmed by the broadcast of the Al Jazeera TV channel, with its hostile TV programs defaming Bahrain as well as its leadership and people, and also [we were harmed by] their documentaries. They are always inviting terrorists, agitating for violations of the order… Qatar must stop supporting terrorist organizations, including financially, and to stop working their channels up against us. Both material and informational support [of terrorists] is interference in our sovereignty," the ambassador said, answering a question about the conditions of the restoration of relations with Qatar.

    Al Jazeera, meaning The Island is an international news network headquartered in Doha, Qatar
    © East News/ Polaris Images
    Qatar's Al Jazeera Says All Systems, Websites, Social Media 'Under Cyberattack'
    Saati said Bahrain had been sending official letters to Qatar conveying that this kind of behavior was unacceptable, but no appropriate response was received.

    On June 5, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt announced that they would break diplomatic ties with Qatar, blaming the latter for supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania and the eastern-based government in divided Libya also announced a break in relations with Doha, while Jordan and Djibouti said they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar. Senegal and Chad recalled their ambassadors from Doha.

    media, Al Jazeera, Qatar, Bahrain
