Russian Role in Syria Does West a Favor, Though 'Undeserved' - Syrian Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session that Russia’s short-term goal in the Arab republic was to boost combat capabilities of the Syrian armed forces, adding that the ultimate goal of Moscow is the peace process in the country.

"Russian troops in Syria are not only defending Syria against terrorism but also Russia itself and the whole civilized world. Helping Syria reach a political settlement would serve the strategic interests of both Syria and Russia, would deal international terrorism a great blow, and would constitute a major service to the West — though undeserved," Moustapha said.

The ambassador also praised Russia’s efforts in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Syria along with its "unparalleled" approach to finding a political solution for the country’s crisis.

"Russia is investing a huge amount of time and resources attempting to forge a political consensus to end the ongoing conflict in Syria. We, in Syria, believe that Russia’s dual approach of combating terrorism and furthering possibilities of a political solution is unparalleled by any other Western power," Moustapha added.

According to the Syrian ambassador, Syria considers Russia as a strategic ally and a stabilizing power in the war against terrorist groups.