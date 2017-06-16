Register
17:40 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A truck of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). (File)

    ‘Syrian Operation to Improve Combat Capability’ of Russian, Syrian Army

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    124950

    During its military operation in Syria, the Russian Armed Forces gained invaluable battle experience which will further make it possible to enhance the combat capability of the Russian and Syrian armies, Russian military expert and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik in an interview.

    Broadcast of Direct Line with Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Polegenko
    Putin Outlines Russia's Foreign Policy Priorities in Live Call-In Show
    During his Q&A session on June 15, President Vladimir Putin revealed that the Russian Armed Forces have obtained invaluable battlefield experience while fighting Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) militants and other terrorist groups in Syria.

    "It was a huge benefit for our military-industrial complex. By deploying the latest types of weaponry we managed to learn how it operates under battlefield conditions and to make all the necessary adjustments," the President explained.

    His assessment was backed by the Russian military expert, Igor Korotchenko, who said that the Russian Armed Forces demonstrated their capabilities “brilliantly”.

    “None of our Western partners expected this. Overall, the Syrian operation is the golden pages in the modern history of our army and navy and most importantly, it is an invaluable experience, based on which the Russian Army can further ensure the security of the country,” Korotchenko said.

    He noted that during the antiterrorist operations, modern military equipment was put to test and since then these weapons became part of the forces on a regular basis.

    In particular, new multifunctional fighters such as Su-30SM, Su-35, Su-34 bombers were actively used in Syria. Furthermore, strategic bombers Tu-160 and Tu-95MS were also used during the combat operations.

    “Kalibr cruise missiles were used for the first time as well. The airstrikes were conducted from ships and submarines. S-400 and S-300V4 surface-to-air missile system that provided cover for our bases and facilities were deployed in Syria,” the expert said.

    Foreign journalists at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria. File photo
    © Photo: Facebook/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Troops to Be Able to Return to Hmeymim, Tartus Syria Bases in 2018
    He noted that the Russian Armed Forces also actively used cutting-edge electronic warfare, reconnaissance, drones, robotics and other latest equipment.

    According to Korotchenko, another invaluable experience was reinforcing the fighting capacity of the Syrian army, which still remains an important task for eradicating terrorism.

    Talking about this reinforcement, the expert said, “We are helping through the Russian Air Force and navy but conducting ground-based land operations and generally combating terrorism on the ground is still borne by the Syrian government’s army," he said.

    Russia's assistance consists of supplying the latest weapons to combat the terrorists and providing advisers: thanks to their efforts combat operation plans are formed.

    “We help the Syrian general staff and intelligence so that they could independently plan, implement and manage the actions of their troops in the zone of their responsibility,” Korotchenko concluded.

    Related:

    Daesh Absent in Area of US' HIMARS Artillery Deployment in Syria - Lavrov
    What's Behind US Deploying HIMARS Missile Systems to al-Tanf in Syria
    Win-Win: What the Russian Military Gained During the Operation in Syria
    Russia’s Operation in Syria Boosted Country’s Defense Industry - Putin
    Anti-Syria Sanctions Hinder Resumption of Manufacturing, Medical Supplies
    Tags:
    military, modern equipment, airstrikes, terrorists, operation, Syrian Arab Army, Vladimir Putin, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok