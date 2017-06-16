‘Syrian Operation to Improve Combat Capability’ of Russian, Syrian Army

During his Q&A session on June 15, President Vladimir Putin revealed that the Russian Armed Forces have obtained invaluable battlefield experience while fighting Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) militants and other terrorist groups in Syria.

"It was a huge benefit for our military-industrial complex. By deploying the latest types of weaponry we managed to learn how it operates under battlefield conditions and to make all the necessary adjustments," the President explained.

His assessment was backed by the Russian military expert, Igor Korotchenko, who said that the Russian Armed Forces demonstrated their capabilities “brilliantly”.

“None of our Western partners expected this. Overall, the Syrian operation is the golden pages in the modern history of our army and navy and most importantly, it is an invaluable experience, based on which the Russian Army can further ensure the security of the country,” Korotchenko said.

He noted that during the antiterrorist operations, modern military equipment was put to test and since then these weapons became part of the forces on a regular basis.

In particular, new multifunctional fighters such as Su-30SM, Su-35, Su-34 bombers were actively used in Syria. Furthermore, strategic bombers Tu-160 and Tu-95MS were also used during the combat operations.

“Kalibr cruise missiles were used for the first time as well. The airstrikes were conducted from ships and submarines. S-400 and S-300V4 surface-to-air missile system that provided cover for our bases and facilities were deployed in Syria,” the expert said.

He noted that the Russian Armed Forces also actively used cutting-edge electronic warfare, reconnaissance, drones, robotics and other latest equipment.

According to Korotchenko, another invaluable experience was reinforcing the fighting capacity of the Syrian army, which still remains an important task for eradicating terrorism.

Talking about this reinforcement, the expert said, “We are helping through the Russian Air Force and navy but conducting ground-based land operations and generally combating terrorism on the ground is still borne by the Syrian government’s army," he said.

Russia's assistance consists of supplying the latest weapons to combat the terrorists and providing advisers: thanks to their efforts combat operation plans are formed.

“We help the Syrian general staff and intelligence so that they could independently plan, implement and manage the actions of their troops in the zone of their responsibility,” Korotchenko concluded.