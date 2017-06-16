Daesh Absent in Area of US' HIMARS Artillery Deployment in Syria - Lavrov

© AFP 2017/ TED ALJIBE What's Behind US Deploying HIMARS Missile Systems to al-Tanf in Syria

The Russian military is analyzing the US deployment of artillery systems in southern Syria where terrorist groups are said to be virtually absent, Lavrov said Friday.

"The Russian military is naturally analyzing everything that is happening in this country, including taking into account the channel that we have with the US to prevent unintentional incidents," Lavrov said at a briefing.

"In this area, there are practically no Daesh units and the deployment there of such serious weapons, which are not particularly suitable to combat Daesh… will not ensure the stability of communication channels between government and pro-government forces in Syria and their partners in neighboring Iraq," he said.