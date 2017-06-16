Register
13:07 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a multiple rocket launcher

    What's Behind US Deploying HIMARS Missile Systems to al-Tanf in Syria

    © Flickr/ Fort Bragg
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 645210

    On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the United States has redeployed HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems from a base in Jordan to Syria. The Ministry’s statement read that those systems could be used against the Syrian Army.

    A US military fires a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a military exercise.
    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    US-Deployed HIMARS Rocket Artillery in Syria Can't Help SDF, Could Hit Pro-Gov't Forces - Russian MoD
    "The US has redeployed two High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from Jordan to a US special operations forces base near the Syrian town of al-Tanf [18 kilometers from the Jordanian border]. Deployment of any foreign weaponry to Syria, especially multiple artillery rocket systems, has to be coordinated with the sovereign state's government", the statement read.

    The Russian Defense Ministry also pointed to the fact that any foreign weapons deployment to Syria must be authorized by the country’s legitimate government.

    It added that the HIMARS deployment does not comply with the US-led coalition declared goal to fight Daesh.

    "The US-led anti-Daesh coalition has several times attacked Syrian government forces fighting Daesh near the Jordanian border. It is possible to assume that similar strikes could be continued in the future, involving HIMARS from now on. So what objectives is the US pursuing in Syria?" the statement said.

    From Tehran to Damascus

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    Al-Tanf Standoff: US Coalition Risks 'Open Confrontation With Syria, Iran'
    According to expert in Middle Eastern studies Ali Rizk, the current actions of the US and its coalition partners are aimed at undermining Iran’s influence in the region.

    "At the moment, [US President Donald] Trump administration’s priority is preventing the creation of a land route spanning from Iran to Lebanon in the so-called Shia Crescent," Rizk told RT.

    He elaborated: "What we’re witnessing now should be taken in the same context. A group of countries led by Iran has significantly expanded their influence in the region. Russia expressed concern that instead of fighting Daesh, the US has attacked pro-Assad forces."

    The HIMARS deployment to the area of al-Tanf is understandable because the Damascus-Baghdad highway runs through the city and further to Iran.

    The US Air Force fighter jets
    © US Air Force
    Tillerson: Trump Has No Authorization to Target Assad, Iranian Proxies in Syria
    According to Rizk, if the Syrian Army takes control over the area Damascus will have a direct corridor between the region controlled by Syrian forces and its allies in Iran. If this occurs Tehran would be able to provide Damascus with weapons and reinforcement. The actions of the US-led coalition and opposition forces are aimed at preventing this scenario.

    "This is why they will stay in al-Tanf until Daesh is completely defeated. They say their goal is to prevent the spread of the terrorist threat. There is a military base in the city where opposition forces have been trained to fight Daesh," the expert said.

    Coalition Strikes in al-Tanf

    A truck of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Syrian Army Reaches Border With Iraq Near Al Tanf
    Last month, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the US-led coalition of hindering the Syrian army's  advance against Daesh by conducting strikes on pro-Damascus forces in southern Syria.

    The ministry added that instead of fighting Daesh the US-led coalition along with the Syrian opposition have agreements with terrorists so that they can leave the territories under their control and attack the areas controlled by Damascus

    "Instead of destroying the terrorists guilty of killing hundreds and thousands of Syrian civilians, the US-led coalition together with the Syrian Democratic Forces […] conspire with Daesh leaders for them to peacefully surrender the settlements they control and relocate to the provinces where the Syrian government forces are actively engaged," commander of the Russian grouping in Syria, Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin said.

    Smoke billows following reported air strikes by Syrian regime forces in the rebel-held area of Qabun, east of the capital Damascus, on March 6, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Mohammed EYAD
    US-Led Coalition Trying to Destroy Syria's 'Fragile' Peace Process – Russian MP
    On June 8, the US-led coalition bombed pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf in the area of a de-confliction zone following an alleged attack by a combat drone resulting in no coalition forces' casualties. This was the third attack by the coalition on Damascus' allies in the area. The coalition targeted a drone and trucks with weapons.

    On June 6, the Pentagon announced the coalition conducted a strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they entered the de-confliction zone with Russia and posed threat to its personnel. The force comprised of a tank, artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, armed technical vehicles and more than 60 soldiers. The first similar attack on pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf took place on May 18.

    Related:

    Mattis: Pro-Syrian Government Forces Outside Al-Tanf Deconfliction Zone Now
    US Coalition Strikes in al-Tanf Could Spark 'Escalation' in Syrian War
    Syrian Army Announces Major Breakthrough Near al-Tanf After Coalition Strikes
    US Strikes in Syria: 'Trump Seems to Be Supporting a De Facto Partition'
    Tags:
    air strikes, military conflict, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Syrian Arab Army, Daesh, Iran, al-Tanf, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Boomerang Effect
    Boomerang Effect
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok