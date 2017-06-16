Turkish Police Detain Man Near US Consulate in Istanbul Over Potential Attack

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The detainee is a national of one of the Middle East states, the Hurriyet newspaper said, citing a source in the Turkish law enforcement service.

The situation near the US consulate in calm, no reports confirming the detainee’s possession of the bomb followed.

The world is on high alert amid the terror threat that has been increasing over the past two years. Such European cities as Paris, Brussels, Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm have been targeted by terror attacks.

A nightclub in Istanbul was subjected to a terror attack that claimed at least 39 lives during New Year's eve celebrations and was perpetrated by a man who, according to witnesses, was talking in Arabic. The latest deadly attack, killing eight people, took place in the UK capital on June 3, when a van drove into a crowd on London Bridge and the Borough Market area, with three men getting out of the vehicle and stabbing people at random.