Russia Registers Nine Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of nine violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about eight cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases of firing in the provinces of Damascus (4), Daraa (3) and Hama (2)," the Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin.

The Turkish side registered eight ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours — three in the province of Daraa, three in Hama, one in Homs and one in Damascus.

"Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable," the bulletin said.

The document also showed that one ceasefire agreement was signed with representatives of inhabited area in the Syria's province of Latakia over the past 24 hours, while the total number of areas signed such agreements amounted to 1,619.

As regards the humanitarian assistance, specialists of the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides in the Syrian Arab Republic held five humanitarian actions within last 24 hours — four in Aleppo and one in Wadi Kandil in the province of Latakia.

"Total weight of humanitarian aid is 4.8 tons. 1505 people received humanitarian aid," the bulletin read.

The Syrian civil war has been raging for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, both of which are outlawed in Russia.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.

At the latest Astana meeting on Syria on May 3-4, three ceasefire guarantor states finalized and signed a memorandum on establishment of four safe zones in Syria. The four zones span the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. The memorandum came into force on May 6.