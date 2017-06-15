Register
    Israelis and Palestinians wave flags

    Israel Tries to Lead Peace Process Into 'Dark Tunnel' - Palestinian Ambassador

    © AP Photo/ Sebastian Scheiner
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (462)
    210140

    An international conference led by Russia and the United States is needed to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israel is attempting to lead the peace process with Palestine into a "dark tunnel," Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "Anyone who follows the political situation in the Middle East could have noticed that Israel seeks to lead this process into a dark tunnel," Nofal said.

    He named Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent calls to "disband" the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as one of the examples. Israeli lawmakers also voted to deduct money transfers to the Palestinian Authority this week, he added.

    "We should not forget that Israel is still continuing to expand its settlement activities in the West Bank and the rest of Palestine," Nofal said.

    The envoy stressed the need to "increase international efforts," noting that "despite the importance of more than 20 years of negotiations with the Israelis, we are moving into a very difficult dimension."

    "We believe that an international conference under the partnership efforts of Moscow and Washington is needed to solve this [the Israeli-Palestinian conflict]," Nofal said, offering Moscow as a possible venue to hold talks.

    He stressed that "the final decision should be reached on the basis of this conference under the Russian and US auspices and with the participation of all interested parties."

    "We are working on a project to supply Russian instead of Israeli oil and petrochemical products to Palestine," Nofal said.

    Certain agreements have been reached during Palestinian National Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas' visit to Russia on May 11, the envoy noted.

    "We really hope that we will soon be able to see serious results, I look at it positively," he said.

    Palestine is grateful to Moscow for its decision not to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem until the two Middle Eastern states resolve their long-standing territorial dispute, Nofal told Sputnik.

    On June 1, US President Donald Trump signed a waiver to keep the US diplomatic mission in Israel in Tel Aviv for at least six months instead of moving it to Jerusalem, despite his election campaign promises to make the move when elected into office. Last Thursday, Jerusalem Affairs and Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin suggested that Russia could use this opportunity to become the first country to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem.

    "We are grateful to the Russian authorities and to the Foreign Ministry for this decision. As far as we know, the Russian Foreign Ministry had considered the possibility of Jerusalem becoming the capital of two states at once. We highly appreciate the position of Russia on keeping the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv until the decision to establish the Palestinian state within 1967 borders and a capital in East Jerusalem has been carried out," Nofal said.

    The ambassador noted that the relocation of the Russian embassy is a secondary issue, while the recognition of the Palestinian borders, as they were in 1967, and of East Jerusalem as its capital is the primary matter.

    "We, Palestinians, often say that Jerusalem should become the city that is open to all: Christians, Muslims, Jews, a city that is open politically and economically. However, it is only possible after Israel recognizes Palestine's right to self-determination," the ambassador said.

    Palestinian protesters stand facing the Israeli settlement of Qadumim (Kedumim) during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on December 30, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
    MEPs Slam Israel Over 'Illegal' Settlements, Condemn Violence
    Israel's decision to approve the construction of 8,000 housing units in the occupied West Bank territories is bringing the idea of the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute to an impasse, the Palestinian ambassador to Russia told Sputnik.

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday that Israel had approved over 8,000 new homes since the beginning of the year, with over 3,000 marked for immediate construction. This is a record volume of construction unseen in over two decades.

    "Undoubtedly [such actions hinder the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict]," the ambassador said.

    Nofal said that Palestine was seriously worried about this decision to construct new homes.

    "In particular, we are afraid that following this active expansion, we will simply have nothing to negotiate with as they [Israel] will capture all of the land… If all this territory [of the West Bank] is annexed by Israel, what will we negotiate about with them then?" the ambassador said.

    Palestinians and foreigners march towards Israel's controversial separation wall between the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah and the Israeli settlement of Modiin Ilit during a demonstration against settlements in the area, on February 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI
    Two-State Solution is 'the Only Way to End the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict'
    Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objections from the United Nations.

    The Israeli-Palestinian peace process has been a matter of global concern with the issue engaging international mediators. The Middle East Quartet, consisting of the United Nations, the United States, Russia and the European Union, has been active since 2002. The Quartet is focused on support for Palestine in developing economy, public institutions, rule of law in the West Bank and Gaza.

    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (462)

