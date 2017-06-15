Mattis Says Training, Assisting to Remain Core Mission of Forces in Afghanistan

"Our core mission will remain the same: to train, advise and assist Afghan forces. We are there to help defeat a common enemy and ensure Afghan forces can safeguard the future of their country," the statement said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mattis testified at a US Senate hearing and said senior officials were outlining a new US strategy for Afghanistan.
The defense secretary added that he would be able to brief Congress on the details of the new Afghanistan policy within weeks.
