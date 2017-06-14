Daesh Resorted to Tactics Never Seen Before to Exploit Iraqi Civilians

© REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis Why Campaign to Liberate Mosul in Not Over Yet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) has used tactics never seen before against civilians trapped in the western part of Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve Ground Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"They resulted to tactics that we’ve never seen before. I’ve been in the military for 31 years and I’ve never seen an adversary like this — I’ve never read about an adversary like this that exploits the population the way that they have," Martin told reporters.

Martin explained that Daesh fighters used Iraqi civilians as sex slaves, slave labor and in other ways.

"They’ve used them just about any way they could," he added.

© Sputnik/ Rafael Daminov Daesh Kills Over 160 Civilians Attempting to Flee Mosul on June 1

Since the operation to retake Mosul began last year, media reports and witnesses have said the Daesh booby-trapped the city with bombs, forced civilians to be suicide bombers, and used them as human shields to escape the city.

US-led coalition airstrikes have also been blamed for civilian deaths. Last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said a US strike on May 31 killed between 50 and 80 civilians. The same UN report found that Daesh militants killed many more, with the terror group's snipers, bombs and shelling killing around 230 people in the same period.