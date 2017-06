WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pro-Syrian government forces that attempted to move inside the deconfliction zone with Russia near al-Tanf are now gathered outside the area, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis stated on Wednesday.

"They have now hovered outside the deconfliction zone having learned the lesson that if they’d listened to the Russians, they would not have had to learn the hard way," Mattis said in a US Senate hearing.