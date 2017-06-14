By Supporting Kurds, the US Tries to Set Up the 'Second Israel'

An independent Kurdish state is a long-cherished goal for most Kurds, who are spread over mainly four countries: Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria, making it the largest stateless nation in the world.
According to the US-based website Al-Monitor, which reports on the developments in the Middle East, another goal, which is accompanying the dream of an independent state, is acquiring the disputed territories ranging from Sinjar to the west of Mosul up to Khanaqin on the Iran border, including the southeastern oil-rich province of Kirkuk.
Turkish politician and lawyer, the chairman of the left-wing nationalist Patriotic Party Dogu Perincek commented to Sputnik Turkiye on the initiative, calling it an "effort of a block of powers headed by the US and Israel."
"As the US is trying to make up for the weakening of its positions in the region, it is deeper sticking in the mud of the regional animosities. The US is trying to implement its plan on the set-up of the second Israel by supporting the Kurds and their idea of an independent state," he told Sputnik.
Dogu Perincek also commented on the US' policy in the region, calling it a "Middle Eastern reckless venture" which resulted in a loss of $16 trillion and did not bring any dividends.
"US President Trump personally said about it. The so-called "deep state" (the term often referred to shadow governments) made Trump its prisoner, thus he is unable to pursue his foreign policy plan," Perincek told Sputnik.
The Turkish politician explained that Trump's initial purpose was a more passive policy in the Middle East, as a counter to the intensified pressure on Germany and China. However he was not allowed to implement it.
He also said that he is not surprised that the US has chosen Qatar as its target, noting that the very next day it may choose Saudi Arabia as the scapegoat.
In such conditions, Turkey's foreign policy steps become of primarily importance. Ankara has already set up its relationship with Russia, now it should extend a hand of friendship to Syria to be able to jointly confront the US, the Turkish politician concluded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)