18:42 GMT +314 June 2017
    Aleppo, Syria, March 2017

    Russian Envoy to UNOG Urges Governments, NGOs to Unite in Helping Restore Aleppo

    © Photo: Mohamed Maaruf
    Middle East
    Russia's UNOG envoy urges to unite in efforts to restore Syria's Aleppo.

    Opposition fighters and their families gather as they prepare to board a bus, ahead of their evacuation from the rebel-held Waer neighbourhood in the central city of Homs on March 18, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ MAHMOUD TAHA
    Over 6,000 Militants Identified in Aleppo With Russian Reconciliation Center's Help - Head
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) International organizations, governments and non-governmental groups should unite in their efforts to restore Syria's Aleppo, to a peaceful way of life, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva (UNOG) Alexey Borodavkin said Wednesday.

    "We call for all governments, international organizations and NGOs to unite in the cause of aid to Aleppo, so that the residents of the long-suffering city could forget the sufferings they went through as soon as possible, and peace, quiet and prosperity could return on the long-suffering Syrian land," Borodavkin said during a video conference organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    Russia's UNOG envoy pointed out that the international community should realize Aleppo citizens still need help, and that the efforts being made by the Syrian government should be supported, not complicated by "unilateral, illegal, inhuman sanctions and false accusations."

    Borodavkin noted that the Syrian government, helped by Russia, put a lot of effort into normalizing the situation in Aleppo. It went through with the de-mining of the city in a strikingly short period, which allowed humanitarian operations and infrastructure repairs to begin.

    "Water supply, cut off by terrorists, is restored. Russian military medics’ contribution was as important. After the liberation of the city, medics go on with their heroic work," Russia’s UN representative said, marking that members of the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria make daily deliveries of humanitarian aid to Aleppo.

    Families that left their homes fleeing from violence and terror are currently coming back, among them more than 25,000 of Aleppo's Christians, Borodavkin added.

    Aleppo had been a battleground for clashes between numerous groups in 2012-2016. The city was recaptured by the Syrian government forces in late 2016.

    UNOG, Alexey Borodavkin, Syria, Aleppo, Russia
