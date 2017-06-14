Human Rights Watchdog Censures Arab States for Censoring Qatar Media

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Restrictions against Qatar-linked media by a number of Arab states are in violation of freedom of expression and breach international law, a prominent human rights watchdog said Wednesday.

“The action [closing down media outlets] is a violation of freedom of expression… Authorities should repeal or amend laws that are used to criminalize peaceful expression. International law on freedom of speech prohibits the banning of peaceful criticism of governments, and crimes such as insulting the president or state authorities,” Human Rights Watch said.

The watchdog specified that on May 25, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates blocked Qatari media outlets, including Al Jazeera, while Egypt blocked 62 websites favorable toward the Muslim Brotherhood (entity banned in Russia).

Al Jazeera’s Amman bureau was closed and stripped of its operating license on June 7, and the channel’s Riyadh bureau was shut down on June 8. Also, on June 9, the Saudi authorities ordered hotels and other tourist facilities to block all channels related to Al Jazeera, threatening punishment for violators.

On June 7 and 8, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced that any speech sympathetic to Qatar or critical of their governments’ policy towards Qatar would be considered an offense, punished in some cases by prison terms.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar citing Doha's alleged support of terrorism. Several other countries, including Chad and Senegal, recalled their ambassadors from Doha, while Jordan and Djibouti said they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.