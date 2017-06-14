Syrian Ceasefire Joined by 47 Settlements in Idlib Province in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 47 settlements in the Syrian province of Idlib joined the ceasefire in the last 24 hours, at the same time, Russia registered four ceasefire violations in Syria's de-escalation zones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Within last 24 hours, 47 ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of inhabited areas of Sruj, Havia, Umm Miall, al-Audzha, al-Hraba, Kani, Abu Taiga, Burtucale, Ajaz, Sayadi, al-Jahman, Sinjar, al-Hiara, Mutuasta, Kefraya, Herbet Arab, Abu-Sharjah, Cresenta, Kratie, bir Jaafar, Haran, Raff, Abu-Habba, tel-Marak, Abu-Omar, Umm-et-tin, El Phil, Umm al-Rjin, Duaibdah, Umm Rafful, al-Mashhad, Kleiat, El Loverde, Maksar al-Tahtani, Maksar al-Foukani, tel Amara, Jub al-Gasob, Nabbas al-Qibli, Havva, Sheikh Baraka, Dwadia, Harmala, Srie, Qasr al-Abyad, tel Audzha, Rabiat Mousse, Habbas a-Shimali," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

According to the center, the total number of the settlements that have joined the ceasefire has now reached 1,619.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian side of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 4 cases of firing in the province of Damascus. The Turkish party has registered 3 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Daraa (2), and Damascus (1)," the bulletin read.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki How European Sanctions are Killing Syrian Children That are Hostages to the Conflict

The statement noted that most cases of random shooting took place in the areas controlled by terrorist groups.

According to the bulletin, the center carried out five humanitarian operations in the city of Aleppo in the last 24 hours.

The de-escalation zones were created as the result of the fourth round of talks on the Syrian settlement held in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states, which are Russia, Turkey and Iran.