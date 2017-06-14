Iranian General Says Daesh Militants Staging Attacks Under US, Saudi Guidance

© AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi Iranian Police Kill Four Militants Linked to Daesh in Country's South

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group stages attacks in the region under the guidance and with the support of the United States and Saudi Arabia, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Massoud Jazayeri said Tuesday.

"Today, we are witnessing the destructive outcomes of state-sponsored terrorism backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and some (other) reactionary regional countries in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and elsewhere, including in some European countries," Jazayeri said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran had obtained intelligence data proving that Riyadh is supporting terrorists along Iranian eastern and western borders.

On June 7, a twin terrorist attack in the Iranian capital of Tehran left at least 12 people dead and more than 40 injured. A group of four people in women's clothing opened fire in the Iranian Parliament building, which was followed by a deadly explosion. Another attack involved an explosion near the Imam Khomeini shrine.

World leaders condemned the attacks on Iran, however neither Saudi Arabia nor the United Sates did so. US President Donald Trump just his condolences to Iran, but stressed that the country brought the attack on itself as the "states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

Daesh has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.