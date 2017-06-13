Register
00:30 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Women sit with relatives infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 14, 2017

    Code Black: Yemeni Hospitals Can’t Handle Influx of Cholera Patients

    © REUTERS/ Abduljabbar Zeyad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8001

    War and a cholera outbreak have forced Yemen’s Sabaeen Hospital into a permanent code black, with patients sleeping three to a bed or on the floor – if they can even find shelter within the hospital walls. Those less lucky are sleeping in tents outside.

    Yemen is now entering the sixth week of its second cholera outbreak in less than a year, and the country’s health infrastructure is well past its breaking point. Code black is a situation in which a hospital cannot handle the number of patients admitted. With at least one patient checking in at Sabaeen Hospital every minute, its staff is overwhelmed.

    "Over the past two weeks, we've been receiving patients at a rate of one or two, sometimes even three, per minute," Ismail Mansuri, a doctor at Sabaeen Hospital, said. 

    A woman sits next to her malnourished baby at a therapeutic feeding center in a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. There have been numerous reported cases of dying from starvation in Yemeni hospitals.
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Takes Major Turn for the Worse

    The country saw its first cholera outbreak in October 2016. The disease reappeared in late April, with the United Nations saying that it is spreading at an "unprecedented rate."

    Jamie McGoldrick, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, said in a May 24 statement, "Hundreds of thousands of people are at a greater risk of dying as they face the 'triple threat' of conflict, starvation and cholera."

    British anti-poverty nonprofit Oxfam has estimated that one person in Yemen dies from the disease per hour.

    Life in Yemen has grown increasingly precarious since 2015, when regional powers joined the conflict there. Fewer than half of Yemen's medical facilities are functional today. Blockaded ports are pushing the country to the brink of famine and mass displacement compounding the issue. Most of the country’s water supply has been contaminated by damage to piping, sewage and electricity systems. 

    A girl pushes a wheel cart with water jerrycans past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen May 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Save the Children Warns Yemen at Imminent Risk of Deadly Mass Cholera Epidemic

    Treatment plant engineer Ameen Kasem Heggy told Al Jazeera, "Having people living in the sewage plant ground is a disaster. Women and children can easily fall victim to the disease. I want a charity or humanitarian organization to take these people away from here." 

    Since late April around 124,000 people have contracted cholera with more than 920 deaths, according to official numbers, with 20 of the country’s 22 states being affected. Experts project that 250,000 more people will contract the disease in the next six months.

    The capital city, Sanaa, has been the most deeply impacted.

    Maher al-Hada of of Yemen's Center to Fight Cholera called the spike in contraction rates "troubling," adding, "We have a good 300 patients come through our doors every day."

    As Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue to clash with Yemen’s Saudi-supported government, medics continue to struggle for access to basic supplies, electricity and clean water.

    Omar Saleh, a member of the WHO’s Yemen mission, said the agency "is working to access remoted areas heavily affected to reach as many patients as possible … The humanitarian situation is alarming. We are looking at a real disaster. The disease has nothing to do with political affiliations."

    Related:

    US Approves Additional $94Mln Humanitarian Assistance Package for Yemen
    Red Cross Doubles Aid Budget for Yemen to $90Mln as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
    US Lawmakers Call On Saudi Government to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen
    Saudi Arabia Had No Option But to Invade in Yemen – Saudi Deputy Crown Prince
    Yemen's Forgotten War: Humanitarian Nightmare Grows, US Raids Escalate
    Tags:
    cholera outbreak, Cholera, UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok