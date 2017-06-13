'Iraq Does Not Intend to Interfere' in Qatar Diplomatic Row

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Iraq intends to stay neutral in the diplomatic rift around Qatar over its alleged support for terrorism, Habib Mouhammed Hadi Sader, Iraq's ambassador to Egypt and the head of Arab Department of Iraq's Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik Tuesday.

"Iraq does not intend to interfere in this crisis, preferring to be a part of solving the issue," Sader said.

The diplomat noted that the Iraqi-Qatari relations have recently improved significantly. Baghdad still calls on regulating the conflict between the Gulf states in the fear of the crisis escalation, Sader added.

"In the spite of the fact that Iraq had suffered more than others from the actions of the states financing terrorism, supporting it with information, as well as carrying out destructive activities on our territories, we do not intend to use this opportunity to take revenge on anyone," Sader noted.

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Qatari Crisis: Averting Arab Eyes From the Creation of a Kurdish State in Syria

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania and the eastern-based government in divided Libya also announced a break in relations with Doha, while Jordan and Djibouti said they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar. Senegal, Chad and Niger recalled their ambassadors from Doha.

Qatar denied the accusations and said that no retaliatory measures would be taken.