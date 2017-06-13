Register
    Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar (breaking fast) during the Muslim month of Ramadan in the province of Daraa, Syria May 30,2017

    Better Part of Valor: Free Syrian Army Troops Defect to SDF

    © REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
    Things appear to be looking pretty bleak for the Free Syrian Army (FSA) as members of this rag tag coalition of anti-government militias continue to desert. They've even started to join the ranks of their former adversaries.

    Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at the al Baza'a village on the outskirts of al-Bab town in Syria February 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Up to 60 Free Syrian Army Rebels Join Ranks of Pro-Assad Forces
    According to data supplied by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), FSA fighters who previously took part in the Euphrates Shield operation are now actively defecting to SDF and Syrian government forces.

    An anonymous SDF source told Sputnik Turkiye that last week at least 60 men from various FSA units had abandoned their cause and flocked to the SDF banners.

    "Last week 60 members of the Sultan Murad Division, Feylek El Sam and Alparaslan Special Forces – all of them part of the FSA — abandoned their positions and defected to our side, while some of them joined the Syrian government forces. Yesterday another six fighters from the Damascus Front battalion, which also belongs to the FSA, joined us. These men surrendered with their weapons to the fighters of the Manbij Military Council and expressed a desire to join our ranks. We’re currently running background checks on these men; two of them are from Raqqa, others are from Aleppo and Deir ez Zor. If we deem them trustworthy, they’ll be allowed to join us," he said.

    The defectors also said that FSA ranks are thinning out as its various groups keep bickering with each other, the source added.

    "There’s a violent struggle going on within the FSA. Members of the various groups belonging to the FSA keep bickering with each other, their differences are becoming more aggravated, there are constant clashes," he said.

    On August 24, 2016, Turkey and FSA forces launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, liberating the cities of Jarabulus and al-Bab from Daesh (ISIL/ISIS). The operation was criticized by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

    Tags:
    defection, desertion, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Free Syrian Army (FSA), Syria
