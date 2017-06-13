Turkish Forces Kill 20 PKK Militants in Eastern Turkey, Northern Iraq

ANKARA (Sputnik) — A total of 20 members of Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) were killed on Tuesday as a result of airstrikes carried out by the Turkish Air Force in eastern Turkey and northern Iraq, Turkey's General Staff said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"During an air operation in Gevash district in [Turkey's] Van province on June 13, four members of the PKK separatist terrorist organization were killed. Another air operation was also carried out today in Hakurk district in northern Iraq, where five terrorists were killed, and eleven terrorists were killed in northern Iraq's Zap district," the statement said.

© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel Turkish Forces Killed 46 PKK Militants in Late May's Anti-Terror Operation

According to the General Staff, a PKK ammunition depot and a rocket launcher were destroyed during the airstrikes.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey. Tensions between Ankara and the PKK escalated in July 2015 when the ceasefire collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.