19:57 GMT +313 June 2017
    The US Air Force fighter jets

    Tillerson: Trump Has No Authorization to Target Assad, Iranian Proxies in Syria

    © US Air Force
    Middle East
    91073202

    President Trump has no Congressional authorization to order strikes against Damascus or Iran's proxies in Syria, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has no Congressional authorization to order the US military to target groups backed by Iran in Syria, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a hearing on Tuesday.

    "I would agree with that," Tillerson said when asked if there was no legal authorization from Congress to target Syrian President Bashar Assad or Iranian proxies.

    Tillerson stressed that the US mission and purpose in Syria has not changed from its focus on defeating Daesh. The US-led coalition has been fighting the terrorist group in Syria since 2014 without UN approval or Assad's request.

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    US Coalition Strikes in al-Tanf Could Spark 'Uncontrolled Escalation' in Syrian War
    On June 8, the coalition bombed pro-Damascus forces in Syria near the town of al-Tanf. On June 6, the coalition conducted a strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they entered a de-confliction zone and allegedly posed threat. On May 18, the coalition hit pro-Assad fighters near al-Tanf for the first time.

    On April 6, US Navy destroyers fired 59 cruise missiles at the Ash Sha'irat Airbase in western Syria, calling their attacks a "warning" to Damascus following a chemical weapons incident in Idlib province which Washington claimed was carried out by Syrian government forces. The claim was rejected by Damascus. The world is still waiting for the US and its allies to provide any proof for its claims of Syrian government involvement in the alleged chemical attack.

    US air force F-16 jet fighter
    © Flickr/ Expert Infantry
    Syrian Intelligence Has Audio of Daesh Terrorists Talks With US Military Prior to Coalition Strike on Deir ez-Zor
    Furthermore, on September 16, US-led coalition aircraft carried out four strikes against the Syrian Army near the Deir ez-Zor airport, killing nearly 100 people, according to reports.

    Last month, Senators Jeff Flake and Tim Kane introduced a bill to update the 2001 Authorization of the Use of Military Force (AUMF), passed in response to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

    Every president since George W. Bush has used the AUMF to conduct military operations in countries where it says terror groups are present, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

