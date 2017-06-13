'I'll Miss This Great Country': US Ambassador to Qatar Suddenly Resigns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Ambassador to Qatar Dana Smith abruptly resigned without explanation, according to a Twitter message on Tuesday.

1/2 This month, I end my 3 years as U.S. Ambassador to #Qatar. It has been the greatest honor of my life and I'll miss this great country. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) 13 июня 2017 г.

Smith offered no other details about her decision to resign from the post.

The resignation comes amid a dispute in which neighboring nations of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have severed diplomatic ties and imposed a naval blockade on Qatar over charges that Qatar supports terrorist organizations such as Hamas.